The $500 million bet on ETH 2.0 making waves! June 24-July 1 By Cointelegraph



Finance Redefined: The $500 million bet on ETH 2.0 making waves! June 24-July 1



Whales can be bashful and clever creatures, but when you manage to catch one in action it’s a sight to behold — consider, for instance, the single entity responsible for depositing 100k ETH into the Eth 2.0 deposit contract from 133 different addresses last week.

Deposits into the ETH 2.0 staking contract have been picking up as of late, with 100k ETH pouring into the Eth 2 deposit contract on a single day last week. It caught the attention of the crypto space and, like most stories about on-chain activity, looking at the actual transactions and associated accounts can shed light on what went down. In this case, it seems the 100k ETH influx can be traced back to a single address and a wallet that is responsible for funnelling upwards of 258k ETH ($541.8 million at 2100 per ETH) into the deposit contract.

