Thai SEC and Cayman Islands regulator take action on Binance By Cointelegraph

Thai SEC and Cayman Islands regulator take action on Binance
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, continues to face scrutiny from regulators regarding the legality of its operations in certain countries.
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) are the latest financial regulators to announce a regulatory crackdown on Binance.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.