Strike to offer ‘no fee’ Bitcoin trading, taking aim at Coinbase and Square By Cointelegraph

Strike to offer ‘no fee’ Bitcoin trading, taking aim at Coinbase and Square
Payments platform Strike has announced that it will allow U.S. customers to buy and sell with almost no trading fees from today.
In an announcement on July 1, Strike founder and CEO Jack Mallers launched a salvo at leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, stating that his platform will set out to be the “cheapest and easiest place on the planet to acquire BTC.”
