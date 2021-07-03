Riding hailing giant Didi says it stores all China user data in China By Reuters

Didi Vice President Li Min made the remarks on his social media account after China’s cyberspace agency said on Friday it had launched an investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc stores all China user data in China and it is “absolutely not possible” that it has passed data to the United States, a senior company executive said on Saturday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.