Proposed Bill Could Ban All Foreign-Mined Crypto By CoinQuora

IRAN: Proposed Bill Could Ban All Foreign-Mined Crypto
  • The Iranian Parliament has drafted a bill that restricts crypto use and mining.
  • The bill will make Iran’s central bank the chief regulator for crypto trade.
  • In May, the Iranian President also banned mining for crypto until September.

The Iranian Parliament has just come out with a bill draft that aims to restrict the use of crypto within the country. The new bill also provides a legal framework for miners.

As per reports from the Tasnim News Agency, the bill is titled “Support for cryptocurrency mining and organizing the domestic market for exchanges.” The legislation will make Iran’s central bank the regulatory authority for the exchange of cryptocurrencies in t…

