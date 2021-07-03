Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Wimbledon PDA

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images


The two have been spotted wearing matching initial necklaces (because, you know, they’re both PD) but have kept things fairly on the DL since they reportedly started dating in April.

However, the two just made their first official public outing as a couple together at Wimbledon.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Yes, I’m aware that the use of “official public outing” makes them seem like a Bridgerton couple courting. Also, for any British TV fans in the house, that’s Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner next to them. 

I may know fuck all about sports, but if Phoebe’s facial expressions are anything to go by, the match was a tense one…


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

…The triumphs! The drama!


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Of course, this outing was also an opportunity for a ‘lil PDA.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Yup, the two look pretty darn snuggly.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Also, and this is so not the point, but I’d like to point out that Pete is wearing a Wimbledon cap. Sports!


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Anyway, anyone wanna go watch tennis, have a bit o’ champers and a snuggle? No one? Okay!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR