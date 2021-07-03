Now China’s Wheat Imports Are Surging Too as Rain Spoils Harvest

Article content (Bloomberg) — Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here. Record Chinese imports of corn and soybeans have been a powerful driver of global crop markets in recent months, pushing prices to their highest in years. Now bad weather means wheat imports are soaring too. China will probably buy as much as 12 million tons of wheat from abroad in 2021, an increase of more than 40% from a year earlier, said Lin Guofa, an analyst with Bric Agriculture Group, a Beijing-based consulting firm. That’s the highest in a quarter of a century, according to U.S. government data. Imports have already almost doubled in the first five months of the year.

Article content Rising affluence and changing diets are boosting demand for everything from poultry to pork and pastries in China. But government efforts to increase local crop supplies to keep up with demand have been hampered by poor weather and lack of farmland. The country had to triple corn imports this year to feed its enormous hog herds, while soy purchases have doubled in the past decade. The tight domestic corn market means that more wheat is being used in livestock feed, depleting state stockpiles. That combined with heavy rains that have damaged the harvest and reduced the quality of the grain is the reason behind the rising wheat imports, said Lin from the Bric consulting firm. China has increased imports from the U.S., Canada and Australia this year, according to customs. Supplies come from France too, but they’ve almost dried up and the country may now boost buying from the U.S. and Canada, Lin said.