Major ransomware attack against U.S. tech provider forces Swedish store closures

Article content STOCKHOLM — One of the largest ransomware attacks in history spread worldwide on Saturday, forcing the Swedish Coop grocery store chain to close all 800 of its stores because it could not operate its cash registers. The shutdown of the major food retailer followed Friday’s unusually sophisticated attack on U.S. tech provider Kaseya. The ransomware gang known as REvil is suspected of hijacking Kaseya’s desktop management tool VSA and pushing a malicious update that infect tech management providers serving thousands of business.

Article content Huntress Labs, one of the first to sound the alarm of the wave of infections at the providers’ clients, said Saturday that thousands of small companies might have been hit. Miami-based Kaseya said it was working with the FBI and that only about 40 of its customers were impacted directly. It did not comment on how many of those were providers that in turn spread the malicious software to others. The impacted businesses had files encrypted and were left electronic messages asking for ransom payments of thousands or millions of dollars. Some experts said the timing of attack, on the Friday before a long U.S. holiday weekend, was aimed at spreading it as quickly as possible while employees were away from the job. “What we are seeing now in terms of victims is likely just the tip of the iceberg,” said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of security company CrowdStrike.