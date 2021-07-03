Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides, 20 missing-Kyodo

Article content

TOKYO — Japan resumed rescue operations for 20 missing people early on Sunday after landslides triggered by torrential rains hit the central city of Atami, killing at least two, Kyodo news agency said.

About 10 people were rescued after floods, landslides and cascading mud collapsed and half-submerged houses on Saturday in the seaside city 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Kyodo said, adding about 80 buildings were affected.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who convened an emergency task force to tackle the crisis, on Saturday asked people in the affected areas to remain on alert.