James Charles Return To YouTube Video Backlash

“I am so, so sorry for disappointing you guys and letting you down once again,” Charles continued. “As scary as it is to think about, I’ve also come to terms with the fact that this isn’t just something that I can move on from. I am aware that, you know, no matter what I say in this video or 10 videos down the line, or a year’s worth of videos down the line, these stories and accusations are going to follow me for the rest of my life and the rest of my career, and that sucks so much.”