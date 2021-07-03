France Calls for Permanent EU Debt Mechanism to Boost Investment

Article content

(Bloomberg) — France intends to push for a permanent mechanism on joint-debt issuance in the European Union to drive investment in innovation and projects that nations cannot finance alone, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

President Emmanuel Macron will announce the funding needs for the most innovative sectors “in the coming weeks,” Le Maire said in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien while attending an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence.

“Close cooperation with our European partners is vital,” Le Maire told the newspaper. “For the biggest investments, particularly in energy transition, we propose that the joint issuance of debt used to finance the 750 billion euro ($890 billion) recovery fund becomes a permanent European financing system.”