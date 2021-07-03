Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Reuters) – Social media platforms Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Users also reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging service Messenger.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.