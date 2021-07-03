Dutch Football Team AZ Alkmaar to hold Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Dutch Football Team AZ Alkmaar to hold Bitcoin

In a statement posted on the club website on Thursday, the Eredivisie side, which finished third in the 2020/2021 Dutch football season, announced crypto broker Meester as its exclusive and official cryptocurrency partner until mid-2024.

According to the announcement, the sponsorship deal with be finalized fully in Bitcoin, with the Dutch club stating its intentions to keep the BTC sum on its balance sheet.