Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.431014 by 05:40 (09:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $45.093006B, or 3.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.358767 to $1.431330 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 15.73%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.148701B or 3.45% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2413 to $1.4313 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 41.83% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,618.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.71% on the day.

was trading at $2,212.11 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $647.382247B or 45.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $256.783707B or 17.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.