Cardano Becomes Grayscale Third-Largest GLDC Fund Holdings By CoinQuora

Cardano Becomes Grayscale Third-Largest GLDC Fund Holdings
- Grayscale added ADA to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC).
- Grayscale sold other components of the GLDC fund proportionately to buy ADA.
- becomes the third-largest holding in Grayscale’s GDLC fund.
Grayscale Investments has acquired Cardano (ADA) and added it to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC). Reportedly, Grayscale sold proportionate amounts of the existing components in the fund and used the cash to purchase the ADA.
Welcome aboard, #Cardano. We have adjusted the portfolio of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to now include $ADA.
— Grayscale (@Grayscale) July 2, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.