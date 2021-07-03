Canada Trade Balance Swings Back to Deficit on Export Drop

Article content

Canada’s international trade balance swung into a deficit in May as exports dropped for a second month and imports recovered.

The nation posted a merchandise trade gap of C$1.39 billion ($1.1 billion) in May from a revised C$462 million surplus the previous month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. Economists were predicting a surplus of C$440 million.

Exports were down 1.6%, and shipments abroad have declined for three of the past four months. Exports were C$49.5 billion in May, compared with as high as C$51.3 billion in January.

Imports rose 2.1% in May, recovering from a drop of 4.1% the previous month.

