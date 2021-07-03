Britney Spears Called 911 Before Court Appearance

The revelations continue…
On June 23, Britney asked a judge in Los Angeles to end her “abusive” conservatorship – a rare statement from Britney herself on the conservatorship, which had been tightly kept out of the public eye beforehand.
Britney made a number of shocking revelations, outlining the controlling behavior of her father — Jamie Spears — which included not allowing her to get her IUD removed so that she could have more children.
Now, a new investigation from Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino claims that Britney’s management team, unsurprisingly, were incredibly “nervous” and “worried” about what Britney would say in court.
The report also states that, according to a source close to Britney and law enforcement, Britney called 911 the night before her court appearance “to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.”
Although 911 calls are usually publicly available, Ventura County (Britney’s county in California) decided to seal the records of the call because of an ongoing investigation.
And, two days ago, Britney’s request to remove her father as her conservator was denied by a judge in Los Angeles.
