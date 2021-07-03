Billie Eilish NSFW Tortilla TikTok

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Good morning! Let’s get right to it.

Billie Eilish recently joined TikTok, which has been a gift to all of us.

My favorite part about Billie’s TikTok presence is that she doesn’t really follow trends, she just posts whatever the hell she wants.

Like, remember when she put an entire ukulele in her mouth:

She’s also no stranger to NSFW TikToks. Last month, she posted this video of her wardrobe malfunctions from her “Lost Cause” video outtakes:

Yeah, well, on Friday, it was no different. She randomly posted this TikTok of her eating a tortilla (it appears) and asking, “Who wants to eat me out?”

@billieeilish

album out in less than a month 😇

♬ original sound – BILLIE EILISH

“Who wants to eat me out?” — Billie Eilish, eating a tortilla (I think) (2021)

As of right now, the video has over 34 million views, and the comments under it are priceless:

Honestly, please keep doing your TikToks like this, Billie. We love them. Bye!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR