Yuan eases to one-week low, set for 5th straight weekly loss

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan slipped to a

one-week low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its

fifth straight weekly losses, as rising expectations for strong

U.S. job growth lifted the greenback.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the session

could affect the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory to pare

back stimulus earlier than expected. The outcome was also likely

to bring volatility to major currencies.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4712 per dollar, 3 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4709.

But the official fixing came in much weaker than market had

expected, according to traders and analysts. It was 36 pips

weaker than Reuters’ estimate of 6.4676.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4697 per dollar, slipped to a one-week low of 6.4789 before

changing hands at 6.4772 at midday, 72 pips away from the

previous late session close and 0.09 percent away from the

midpoint.

If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the

midday level, it would have weakened 0.34% to the dollar for the

week, posting the fifth weekly loss in a row.

Despite the recent weakness against the greenback, the yuan

remains strong against a basket of currencies. The CFETS basket

index, a gauge that measures the yuan’s value against

its major trading partners, continued to rise on Friday to

98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Markets widely believe authorities want to see 98 as the

ceiling for the index, as a stronger reading could weigh on

Chinese exports. Several currency traders said the

weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing could rein in some of the

yuan’s strength against the basket.

Carie Li, economist at Wing Hang Bank, said the solid CFETS

index suggested China’s economic fundamentals continued to

support the yuan.

“With many parts of the world, including many Asian

countries, suffering from the pandemic, China’s relative

economic advantage seems to continue to support the yuan to

remain stable despite a rising dollar,” Li said, expecting the

yuan to trade between 6.4 and 6.5 per dollar in the near term.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.559

from the previous close of 92.569, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.481 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4712 6.4709 0.00%

Spot yuan 6.4772 6.47 -0.11%

Divergence from 0.09%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.79%

Spot change since 2005 27.78%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.12 98.18 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.559 92.569 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.481 -0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6452 -2.62%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

