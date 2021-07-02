Yuan eases to one-week low, set for 5th straight weekly loss

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan slipped to a
one-week low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its
fifth straight weekly losses, as rising expectations for strong
U.S. job growth lifted the greenback.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the session
could affect the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory to pare
back stimulus earlier than expected. The outcome was also likely
to bring volatility to major currencies.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4712 per dollar, 3 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 6.4709.
But the official fixing came in much weaker than market had
expected, according to traders and analysts. It was 36 pips
weaker than Reuters’ estimate of 6.4676.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4697 per dollar, slipped to a one-week low of 6.4789 before
changing hands at 6.4772 at midday, 72 pips away from the
previous late session close and 0.09 percent away from the
midpoint.
If the spot yuan finishes the late night session at the
midday level, it would have weakened 0.34% to the dollar for the
week, posting the fifth weekly loss in a row.
Despite the recent weakness against the greenback, the yuan
remains strong against a basket of currencies. The CFETS basket
index, a gauge that measures the yuan’s value against
its major trading partners, continued to rise on Friday to
98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.
Markets widely believe authorities want to see 98 as the
ceiling for the index, as a stronger reading could weigh on
Chinese exports. Several currency traders said the
weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing could rein in some of the
yuan’s strength against the basket.
Carie Li, economist at Wing Hang Bank, said the solid CFETS
index suggested China’s economic fundamentals continued to
support the yuan.
“With many parts of the world, including many Asian
countries, suffering from the pandemic, China’s relative
economic advantage seems to continue to support the yuan to
remain stable despite a rising dollar,” Li said, expecting the
yuan to trade between 6.4 and 6.5 per dollar in the near term.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.559
from the previous close of 92.569, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.481 per dollar.
The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4712 6.4709 0.00%
Spot yuan 6.4772 6.47 -0.11%
Divergence from 0.09%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.79%
Spot change since 2005 27.78%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.12 98.18 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.559 92.569 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.481 -0.06%
*
Offshore 6.6452 -2.62%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
