Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on

Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how

the Federal Reserve might respond.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis

points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level

before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed

U.S. job growth accelerated in June.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after

rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely

watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose

to 5.9% from 5.8% in May.

Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains,

then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed

interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new

information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying.

Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya

Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New

York. Of Friday’s trading, she said, “I think the market is torn

between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed

reaction.”

The minutes of the Fed’s June 16-17 meeting, when officials

opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled

interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than

previously thought, are due out on Wednesday.

Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings,

said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer

to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers

and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment

rate.

“I think we’re geared toward a fairly decent reopening but

most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher

once that becomes evident,” he said.

Friday’s trading was set for an early close ahead of the

long Independence Day weekend.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point

lower than Thursday’s close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7

basis points at 0.2396%.

The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236%

The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the

breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%.

July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002

Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017

Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026

Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033

Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042

10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039

20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029

30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston

Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR