Xapo co-founder gets regulators’ green light for new crypto startup By Cointelegraph

The latest project from one of wallet provider Xapo’s co-founders, Federico Murrone, has secured the go-ahead from Liechtenstein’s financial regulator for his new startup Lirium to provide its crypto solution for banks, fintechs and marketplaces worldwide.

The project, called Lirium, offers a plug & play backend solution that aims to enable various partners – whether they be neobanks, fintechs or traditional banks – to include crypto in their product offerings without the headache of themselves developing technical capabilities or dealin with compliance matters.