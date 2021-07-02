Which Medical Equipment Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Surgalign vs. Asensus Surgical: Which Medical Equipment Stock is a Better Buy?



The medical equipment industry has been growing at a healthy clip this year, with rising demand for elective surgeries that had been on hold during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. So, two established medical equipment companies, Asensus (ASXC) and Surgaline (SRGA), should benefit in the coming months. But let’s see which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) in Morrisville, N.C., and Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) in Deerfield, Ill., are two established players in the medical equipment space. ASXC is a medical device company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery. SRGA is a medical technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Its product portfolio includes cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

The medical equipment industry suffered a big decline in demand amid the pandemic last year due to the postponement of several elective surgeries as hospitals focused overwhelmingly on treating patients with COVID-19. However, with the success of a widespread vaccination program this year, which has reduced COVID-19 cases significantly, the demand for elective surgeries is on the rise. Consequently, medical equipment companies are benefiting. And investors’ keen interest in the medical equipment stocks is evident in the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) 14.1% returns so far this year.

According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global medical devices market is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to $657.98 billion in 2028. As such, ASXC and SRGA could witness increasing demand for their products and services.

