Home Business Which Apparel Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Which Apparel Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Express vs. Gap: Which Apparel Stock is a Better Buy?

Apparel retailers are experiencing a solid recovery from their pandemic-precipitated slump, with surging demand thanks to people’s gradual return to their pre-COVID lifestyles. So, popular apparel companies Gap (GPS) and Express (EXPR) should grow significantly in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is a San Francisco-based international retail apparel company that offers casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. As of March 04, 2021, GPS had 3,100 company-operated stores and 615 franchise stores.

Express, Inc. (EXPR), in Columbus, Ohio, is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer that offers merchandise for women and men under the Express brand. The company sells its products, which are created by its in-house design team, through its brick & mortar retail and outlet stores, e-commerce operations and franchise operations. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States and Puerto Rico.

After suffering a severe impact from COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, most apparel retailers focused on creating or expanding their digital presence to stay afloat. But now that the economy is reopening at a fast pace and people are looking to buy outdoor apparel, the industry is seeing a surge in demand. Along with strong e-commerce purchases, brick & mortar apparel stores are witnessing increasing foot traffic. Indeed, the global outdoor clothing market is expected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR between 2021 – 2027. So, both GPS and EXPR should benefit from the industry tailwinds.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©