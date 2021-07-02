Western Canada lightning strikes up tenfold, stoking fires

Article content VANCOUVER — Lightning strikes in Western Canada over the past two days soared nearly ten-fold from the same time a year ago, triggered in part by a record-breaking heat wave, meteorologists said, warning of more strikes over the weekend that could further stoke forest fires fanned by high winds. Over 710,000 lightning strikes were recorded in British Columbia and western Alberta between 3 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday, up from an average 8,300 from the same period over the past five years, said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with Vaisala, a global environmental measurements company which collects the data.

Article content The Pacific province of British Columbia has been recovering from the grip of an unprecedented heat wave during which the town of Lytton broke Canada’s 80-plus year old heat record with a 49.6°C (121.28°F) temperature this week. A forest fire that started on Wednesday razed Lytton to the ground. The cause of the fire was under investigation. British Columbia usually accounts for about 5% of Canada’s total lighting strikes each year, but it has reported its annual number in less than 48 hours, Vagasky said. The figure is comparable to “what you would typically see on some of the bigger lightning days in really lightning prone regions of the United States, like Texas or Oklahoma,” Vagasky said, and is unheard of for a region like British Columbia.