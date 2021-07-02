Virgin Galactic Soars in Premarket; Didi, Krispy Kreme Fall By Investing.com

Uber (NYSE:) stock fell 0.8%, weighed by the losses in Didi, of which it has a stake. That said, Bank of America (NYSE:) said its analysis of the ride-hailing company pointed to “significant upside potential”, citing a cheap valuation.

Didi Global (NYSE:) ADR fell 8% after China announced a cybersecurity review into the ride-hailing company, which could prevent new users from registering, just days after its New York IPO.

Apollo Global (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5% after the private equity firm announced it would take in the fin-tech investor Motive Partners of up to 24.9%, confirming a story in the Wall Street Journal.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) ADR fell 0.2% after the drugmaker’s board defended CEO Emma Walmsley from criticism by activist investor Elliott, and rejected demands to sell its consumer healthcare arm after separating it from its pharma business.

Credit Suisse (SIX:) stock fell 0.3% after the Swiss banking giant said it is paying out a further $750 million to investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock rose 24% after the company said it will launch founder Richard Branson and a full crew into space by July 11, paving the way for the space travel firm to start making money from the public.

