Virgin Galactic Soars in Premarket; Didi, Krispy Kreme Fall By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, July 2nd. Please refresh for updates.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock rose 24% after the company said it will launch founder Richard Branson and a full crew into space by July 11, paving the way for the space travel firm to start making money from the public.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.3% after the drugmaker said a study indicated its single-shot vaccine offered strong protection against the highly transmissible delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.
Credit Suisse (SIX:) stock fell 0.3% after the Swiss banking giant said it is paying out a further $750 million to investors in its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:) ADR fell 0.2% after the drugmaker’s board defended CEO Emma Walmsley from criticism by activist investor Elliott, and rejected demands to sell its consumer healthcare arm after separating it from its pharma business.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% after UBS kept its investment recommendation on the fast food chain at ‘buy’, saying “real upside still exists”.
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:) stock fell 5.1%, handing back some of Thursday’s 23% gain as the donut chain’s first day of trading after going public again, five years after being taken private.
Apollo Global (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5% after the private equity firm announced it would take in the fin-tech investor Motive Partners of up to 24.9%, confirming a story in the Wall Street Journal.
Didi Global (NYSE:) ADR fell 8% after China announced a cybersecurity review into the ride-hailing company, which could prevent new users from registering, just days after its New York IPO.
Uber (NYSE:) stock fell 0.8%, weighed by the losses in Didi, of which it has a stake. That said, Bank of America (NYSE:) said its analysis of the ride-hailing company pointed to “significant upside potential”, citing a cheap valuation.
