Vegas Golden Knights Launch First Series of Collectible NFTs Featuring Unique VGK Themed Designs and Premium Redeemables By DailyCoin



Vegas Golden Knights Launch First Series of Collectible NFTs Featuring Unique VGK Themed Designs and Premium Redeemables



Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth announced today, July 1, that the team has launched their first series of collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens). There is a limited run of only eight VGK NFTs in the inaugural batch, seven of which will be featured on Crypto.com/NFT in an auction based format for a limited time of only 48 hours, starting on July 1 at 9 a.m. PT. These seven NFTs up for auction will have premium physical redeemables tied to them as well.

In addition to the highly exclusive, one-of-a-kind seven VGK NFTs up for auction, the team will also be issuing 1,500 digital-only versions of their “Gold Drip” coin collectible. These will be sold for $50 each and will be available for purchase for a limited 72 hours.

Descriptions of the NFT concepts and artwork can be found below. Minted by the Golden Knights on the Crypto.org Chain, each NFT is a digital collectible containing a unique serial number that guarantees scarcity and protects ownership on the blockchain. Crypto.com/NFT is a carefully curated platform for collecting and trading non-fungible tokens by creators, celebrities and brands from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art and design. Established in March 2021, Crypto.com/NFT is powered by Crypto.com — which serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card, the Crypto.com Exchange and the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.

“The Golden Knights are one of the most exciting franchises in NHL history, both on and off the ice,”

said Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III.

“The thought and care they’ve put into this inaugural drop — not just with the artwork itself, but with so many amazing redeemables — is a testament to how dedicated their organization is to its fanbase. Hockey fans and NFT collectors alike will be thrilled; from a chrome gold team-issued helmet to a VIP package that includes a tour of the T-Mobile Arena, a Zamboni ride and the opportunity to watch pregame warm-ups from the penalty box at a Golden Knights game, these are really some first-class experiences.”

“We are always exploring new, innovative ways to engage our fans,”

said Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth.

“We view NFTs as an emerging space that has generated significant interest and momentum in recent months. We hope Golden Knights fans and collectors alike appreciate the creativity and meaning behind our designs, as well as the unique redeemables associated with the winning bids. We look forward to our upcoming launch on July 1.”

NFT Descriptions Available for Auction

Name: Shoot Your Shot

Artwork Summary: Pucks laid out on a black ice surface with the VGK branded gold puck standing out from the rest of the group

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: Full set of warmup pucks from the 2020-21 season AND two tickets to a mutually agreed upon home game in the 2021-22 season

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

Name: Vegas Baby

Artwork Summary: Vegas Born wordmark above the Las Vegas Strip

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: VIP Game Day Experience at a mutually agreed upon home game. Includes: behind the scenes tour of T-Mobile Arena, Zamboni ride, opportunity to watch warmups from the penalty box and two tickets to the game

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

Name: Hielo Hielo Bebé

Artwork Summary: Inspired by the iconic sugar skulls associated with the Mexican Día de Muertos celebration, this NFT ties subtle hockey elements into its traditional floral design.

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: 2020-21 Latino Heritage team-issued jersey AND two tickets to a mutually agreed upon home game in the 2021-22 season

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

Name: Sevens

Artwork Summary: Animated slot machine landing on sevens with Golden Knights coins pouring out.

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: 777 Treasure Chest from the VGK Gold Jersey unveil AND two tickets to a mutually agreed upon VGK game in the 2021-22 season

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

Name: Chrome Dome

Artwork Summary: First ever chrome gold helmet worn in the NHL with the number 21 signifying the 2020-21 season.

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: Gold team-issued helmet from the 2020-21 season AND two tickets to a mutually agreed upon VGK game in the 2021-22 season

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

Name: Swag Sweater

Artwork Summary: First alternate jersey in team history with the motivational quote “Always Advance, Never Retreat” emblazoned on the collar.

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: Gold team-issued jersey from the 2020-21 season AND two tickets to a mutually agreed upon VGK game in the 2021-22 season

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

Name: Red Light Special

Artwork Summary: The Vegas Golden Knights popular red alternate jersey featuring the traditional secondary logo (swords and stars) as the primary.

Quantity: 1 of 1

Redeemable: Red alternate team-issued jersey from the 2020-21 season AND two tickets to a mutually agreed upon VGK game in the 2021-22 season

Available: Via auction on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

NFT Available for Purchase

Name: The Gold Drip Collection

Artwork Summary: The only item in the collection available for purchase, as opposed to auction, the design for the Gold Drip coin was inspired by medieval treasure and features a quatrefoil — which were often used in medieval and gothic architecture. An ancient symbol for good luck, using the quatrefoil is also a subtle nod to 2020–21 being the team’s fourth season in Las Vegas. Also included on the coin are 16 Vegas stars across the front and back, symbolizing the 16 wins needed to win The Stanley Cup.

Quantity: 1,500

Available: For purchase on Crypto.com/NFT beginning Thursday, July 1 at 9 a.m. PT

About The Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight (NYSE:) Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com.

