U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.44% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.44% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.75%, and the index climbed 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.22% or 6.02 points to trade at 277.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.96% or 2.69 points to end at 139.96 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was up 1.83% or 3.03 points to 168.99 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which fell 4.65% or 6.83 points to trade at 140.01 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.29% or 3.09 points to end at 236.64 and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 1.13% or 0.55 points to 48.16.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 2.87% to 81.82, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was up 2.62% to settle at 126.86 and CarMax Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.42% to close at 133.74.

The worst performers were International Business Machines (NYSE:) which was down 4.65% to 140.01 in late trade, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which lost 4.51% to settle at 8.890 and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 2.44% to 29.23 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 88.07% to 15.610, Alector Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 56.94% to settle at 35.17 and Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 55.13% to close at 8.920.

The worst performers were Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 38.43% to 1.410 in late trade, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 25.75% to settle at 63.08 and Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 19.39% to 1.7250 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1642 to 1526 and 131 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2195 fell and 1218 advanced, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.22% or 6.02 to 277.62. Shares in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 56.94% or 12.76 to 35.17. Shares in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 55.13% or 3.170 to 8.920.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.65% to 15.07 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.69% or 12.25 to $1789.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $75.21 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.44% or 0.33 to trade at $76.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.15% to 1.1865, while USD/JPY fell 0.43% to 111.02.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.39% at 92.237.

