U.S. June payrolls top expectations, wage growth more moderate than feared By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force.

Non farm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures slightly extended gains and were up 0.29%, pointing to a higher open on Wall Street

BONDS: The yield on the benchmark 10-year note ticked higher to 1.446%. Two-year Treasury yields fell to 0.245%

FOREX: The turned 0.06% lower

COMMENTS:

PRIYA MISRA, HEAD OF GLOBAL RATES STRATEGY, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK

“A better report should mean higher front-end rates (on U.S. Treasuries), but they didn’t last. I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction.”

“If the data is better normally that should mean higher rates, but if the Fed is forced to exit faster that would slow down the economy.”

“It’s the interplay between the economic outlook and the Fed reaction function that is creating some weird dynamics.”

STEVE RICK, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CUNA MUTUAL GROUP, MADISON, WISCONSIN (email)

“It’s yet another hopeful sign that this jobs report exceeded expectations. With continued rapid vaccine rollout and largely successful reopening efforts occurring across the country, cautious optimism seems warranted. The road forward looks promising as we slowly make strides to return to the robust 3.5% unemployment rate and pre-pandemic labor market conditions.

“Furthermore, U.S. household net worth has increased by $25.6 trillion since March 31st, bringing the total to $136.9 trillion. While this may be great news for some, there is strong evidence that the increase in household net worth mainly helped individuals at the upper end as most of these gains came from the stock market and real estate holdings, both of which are held by majority well-off households that tend to be white. Without programs in place to help those who are not able to participate in the market upswings, these positive numbers are less meaningful.”

