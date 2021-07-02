U.S. equity funds continue to draw net inflows on growth optimism



(Reuters) – U.S equity funds continued to record net inflows in the week to June 30, with the country’s stock markets touching fresh highs on expectations of a faster recovery from the pandemic and higher numbers of vaccinated people in the United States.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. equity funds attracted a net $4.8 billion in the week, the third consecutive inflow.

However, the amount was lower than in the previous week with investors cautious ahead of this week’s key nonfarm jobs report.

U.S. large-cap funds attracted a net inflow of about $7 billion in the week but mid- and small-cap funds saw net outflows, the data showed.

U.S. value funds also recorded outflows for a second consecutive week, underscoring the shift in investor sentiment after the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt last month.

Investors had preferred value stocks earlier this year, buoyed by optimism over economic recovery and higher valuations of growth funds after their record run last year.

U.S. bond funds scored their biggest net inflows in 12 weeks, at $11.2 billion, with taxable bond funds attracting $9.4 billion and municipal bond funds $1.9 billion.

Investors also purchased U.S. short and intermediate investment-grade funds worth $2.8 billion, the biggest inflow in four weeks.

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds witnessed net outflows for a fourth consecutive week, worth $16.8 billion.

