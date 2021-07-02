U.S. DoJ investigates Lordstown Motors

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors sign is seen outside the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
(Reuters) – The Department of Justice is investigating electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The inquiry into the company is being handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and is in the early phase, the report said. Lordstown Motors and DoJ did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
Shares of the company were down 11% at $9.20.
