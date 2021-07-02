U.S. banks: Raining champions provide dividend downpour for shareholders

Dividend payouts by U.S.’s biggest lenders are set to rise by an extra US$2 billion next quarter Photo by Rick Wilking/Reuters files

Article content Wall Street banks are making rain for their shareholders. Dividend payouts by the country’s biggest lenders are set to rise by an extra US$2 billion next quarter after the Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following annual stress tests last week. Billions more could follow in the form of share buybacks.

Article content Investors will welcome the redistributions — particularly those who stuck with bank stocks during the pandemic last year. But with the KBW Bank index up more than 70 per cent over the past 12 months and shares in Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan all trading at or near record highs, the risk is that this is as good as it gets.

Article content The equity and fixed income trading bonanza that helped Wall Street generate bumper profits last year is running out of steam. Loan growth is muted. Bank bosses — including Jamie Dimon — have already started dialling back investors’ expectations ahead of second-quarter earnings next month. Investors should stick around. Short-term, investment banking revenues will continue to impress. While the pace of SPAC deals and merger and acquisition activity may have slowed quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, it remains up year-on-year. The market for initial public offerings shows no sign of losing its sizzle. Companies have raised more than US$71 billion since the start of the year, a record for the period according to Refinitiv.

