U.S. banks: Raining champions provide dividend downpour for shareholders

Dividend payouts by U.S.’s biggest lenders are set to rise by an extra US$2 billion next quarter
Article content
Wall Street banks are making rain for their shareholders. Dividend payouts by the country’s biggest lenders are set to rise by an extra US$2 billion next quarter after the Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following annual stress tests last week. Billions more could follow in the form of share buybacks.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Investors will welcome the redistributions — particularly those who stuck with bank stocks during the pandemic last year. But with the KBW Bank index up more than 70 per cent over the past 12 months and shares in Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan all trading at or near record highs, the risk is that this is as good as it gets.
Article content
The equity and fixed income trading bonanza that helped Wall Street generate bumper profits last year is running out of steam. Loan growth is muted. Bank bosses — including Jamie Dimon — have already started dialling back investors’ expectations ahead of second-quarter earnings next month.
Investors should stick around. Short-term, investment banking revenues will continue to impress. While the pace of SPAC deals and merger and acquisition activity may have slowed quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, it remains up year-on-year. The market for initial public offerings shows no sign of losing its sizzle. Companies have raised more than US$71 billion since the start of the year, a record for the period according to Refinitiv.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
‘Too good to be true’: Canadian oil firms could wipe out debt by 2025, start hiking dividends if prices stay high
FP Explains: Why every investor should be in love with dividends
10 things we (still) know for sure about markets and investing
FP Answers: I want to dig into dividend stock financials, but how do you value things like goodwill and distributable cash flow?
The release of more loan-loss reserves will buoy earnings growth momentum. So too will the coming wave of share buybacks, which flatter earnings per share by reducing the outstanding share count.
Banks still have room to increase profitability longer term. Here the lever will come from traditional banking — which was crushed by low interest rates and the pandemic last year. Net interest income at the six largest U.S. retail lenders fell 10 per cent year on year during the first quarter, the biggest drop in a century, according to Wells Fargo. As interest rates creep up and loan growth recovers, earnings from that source will grow. Keeping the faith should pay off for U.S. bank bulls.
© 2021 The Financial Times Ltd
_____________________________________________________________
If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Investor newsletter.
_____________________________________________________________
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.