U.S. authorizes additional batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccine produced by Emergent

Article content

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had authorized the use of an additional batch of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

The batch of bulk drug substance – which has not yet been put into vials – can make up to 15 million doses of J&J’s vaccine, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The FDA has now authorized a total of four batches of the vaccine manufactured at the Emergent facility.