Trudeau Calls In Crisis Group as Wildfires Rage in Canada’s West

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an emergency meeting of a crisis committee to address the wildfires that are raging through the western part of the country as a heat wave shatters records. Fires forced a brief evacuation of part of Kamloops, a city of about 117,000 in the British Columbia interior, and Environment Canada said scorching temperatures there would continue into the weekend. To the southwest of Kamloops, a wildfire burned most of the village of Lytton to the ground after it posted the country’s highest-ever temperatures at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.3 degrees Fahrenheit).

Article content Trudeau is convening a cabinet committee to discuss the situation and highlighted the need to continue tackling climate change. Unusual heat in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan is an example of how “extreme weather events are becoming more frequent,” he said. “We’re going to be there to support people getting through this incredibly difficult time,” the prime minister said Friday at a news conference in Ottawa. There are no immediate threats to oil and gas assets B.C., but because of the volatile nature of wildfires, energy companies in the province have been notified and asked to prepare for the possibility of impacts, said Lannea Parfitt, a spokesperson for the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission. In B.C., the heat wave is believed to have caused hundreds of deaths within the past week, according to the province’s coroners service. The extreme weather has extended to the east and the north: on Wednesday, Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories hit 39.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever recorded above 60 degrees latitude in the northern hemisphere, according to the Weather Network, a meteorological service.