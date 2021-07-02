The stock market has bad breadth. Maybe we should be worried

Rising index prices are masking widespread weakness in individual stock prices Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters files

Article content One thing markets writers love about narrow leadership in equity indexes is they get to use “bad breadth” in a headline. It breaks up the monotony of coming up with yet another word for gained or declined. Well, it is that time again and, like halitosis, this can be serious stuff.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I remember as a cub market correspondent for the old pre-Conrad Black Financial Post, writing that “the market was coming apart like a cheap sweater.” It was 1998 and my attempt to jazz up a front page story at a sober tabloid without resorting to repeat usage of “advancers vs decliners” and “moving averages.”

Article content My desk editor said it read a little hard-boiled (a lot of my vocabulary comes from episodes of The Rockford Files) but he left it in. Shortly thereafter, the markets tanked. Good call on bad breadth. Back then, the “Asian flu” wasn’t COVID but, rather, a giant liquidity suck that was ripping through Asian economies and had started to go global and infect commodity-linked currencies and markets like Canada’s. Today, there is no obvious culprit other than sky-high valuations, with some muted inflation fears and unease about the staying power of the post-COVID rebound.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content (Reader Note, a version of this story ran this morning in the FP Investor newsletter, which is delivered free to thousands of subscribers each Friday. We thought we would share it with a broader audience just to let you know what you’re missing. I will include a series of links at the end of the story that highlight some of the other amazing content you can read in Canada’s best investing newsletter. Plus a link to sign up. Now, back to our story…) So, how bad is this breadth? The number of stocks showing positive momentum (trading at a level higher than their 50-day moving average) is under 50 per cent in the S&P 500. And this is while that important index is clocking new highs, which means the headlines still look bullish.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There are all kinds of indicators that can flash ahead of a bear market. Many end up being a fakeout and right now there are signs strong earnings from the banks and energy sector could be setting the stage for outperformance in Canadian stocks. And timing is always uncertain; in fact, many of those stocks may play catchup to the index. But as David Rosenberg — strategist and economist at Rosenberg Research, as well as a regular contributor to FP Investor — observes, the last time we saw this kind of breadth was December 1999 and things got pretty nasty in early 2000. And there are more examples, he notes. Looking back over the past century, we have seen this kind of development only in rare, and ominous, instances: 1929, 1959, 1963 and 1972. In every case, it wasn’t long before investors went shopping for a new sweater.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On that note, let’s jump right into this week’s lineup of great advice and insights on investing and personal finance. And if this has whet your whistle for more, don’t miss the chance for more Rosenberg as David chats with FP’s interviewer extraordinaire Larysa Harapyn. David Thomas is Editor-in-Chief of the Financial Post Sign up for FP Investor and our other leading newsletters FP Economy, FP Energy, FP Work and FP Finance here. It’s a new way to read the Financial Post. MORE: A longer look what you may be missing. Highlights from today’s FP Investor newsletter: Family businesses are built to be passed on. That just got easier With the passing of Bill C-208, business owners can now sell shares of their business to their children when they retire, or split up the business among siblings, without experiencing the financial disadvantages they have under current tax law, writes Julius Melnitzer. The change has been a long time coming, and not a moment too soon. By one estimate, 75 per cent of small business owners intend to exit their business by 2028.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content How DIY investors can trade like a pro There has been a surge of do-it-yourself investors opening discount brokerage accounts and making their own trades. That tends to happen in long bull runs, but this time is different, writes fund manager Tom Bradley. Technology is narrowing the information gap between pros and amateurs. Still, there are some habits and disciplines DIYers can pick up from the pros. 3 ways to factor safety into rational expectations What keeps portfolio advisors up at night? “We do worry that investors could be onboarding excessive risk at the wrong time,” writes advisor Martin Pelletier. Here are the three things investors need to do in order to safeguard their portfolios for when the bull run ends — and it will.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Should I sell my bond ETF that isn’t performing and chase higher returns? So far, it has been a tough year for bonds and looking at those losses on account statements is uncomfortable. Chris, a reader, wonders if selling would be a mistake in the months ahead. Julie Cazzin took Chris’s question to expert Douglas Schein, chief investment officer of Veritable Wealth Advisory, who reminds us that chasing returns is the best way to never capture them. How to know when your magical day has arrived Financial independence is the point at which your basic (non-discretionary) living expenses are covered by your passive (non-work) income. The day you reach that point is the day you no longer need to work in order to survive, writes Mike Drak, the author of Retirement Heaven and Hell. In this excerpt from his book, Drak tells you how to know when you have arrived.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Raining U.S. banks are providing a dividend downpour Wall Street banks are making rain for their shareholders. Dividend payouts by the country’s biggest lenders are set to rise by an extra US$2 billion next quarter, so investors should stick around. Short-term, investment banking revenues will continue to impress. B.C. woman can have a lavish retirement if she does this one thing Lucy is 68 and retired and living on the west coast. She wants to move into an affluent retirement community with all the frills. She won’t have to worry about scrimping and scraping — provided she sells her multimillion-dollar house. Then she’ll be sitting on a nest egg of nearly $6 million, enough to fund her fun times. The 1% interest rate set by CRA sounds low, right? Just wait Canada Revenue Agency has set the prescribed rate of interest at one per cent. But that isn’t the rate you will pay if you owe them money. The CRA adds four percentage points on arrears, which works out to five per cent. Plus, it compounds daily. Eventually, it could eclipse the taxes you failed to pay in the first place, writes Financial Post’s tax expert Jamie Golombek.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content What you need to know if your retirement is riding on rental income In today’s housing market rental properties can seem like a lucrative defined-benefit pension plan, providing steady income in your retirement. But there are unique tax, cash flow and estate planning considerations when it comes to this income strategy, writes financial planning advisor Jason Heath. These are the stocks you should hold on to, even if the broader market stumbles. If your equity investments meet these five key criteria, keep them at the bottom of your sell list, writes FP columnist Peter Hodson. Want to retire early, pay less investment tax and earn “free money” along the way? FP Explains absolutely everything you need to know about dividends.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.