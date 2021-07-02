Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah stuck at lows as virus bites

Thailand’s baht hit a fresh 13-month low

on Friday, while Indonesia’s rupiah was rooted to a more than

two-month low, weighed down by a surge in local coronavirus

cases and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The dollar rose to an over 15-month high against the yen as

market participants bet that an expected robust U.S. jobs report

later in the day would push the greenback even higher.

The baht weakened as much as 0.3% as Thailand

reported a third straight day of record coronavirus deaths

despite new curbs in parts of the country.

The currency is among the region’s worst-performers so far

in 2021 and has hovered at its lowest in over a year since the

end of June.

“Tighter restrictions in Thailand continue proving to be a

headwind, and we’re now seeing foreign investors selling out of

Thai assets,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ

Banking Group (Singapore).

A private industry group said this week that the

tourism-reliant economy lost 550,000 jobs in the sector over the

second quarter.

Indonesia’s rupiah fell as much as 0.5% to its

weakest since April 16, a day after the country announced

emergency measures to combat the virus, prompting business

groups such as the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

or Kadin, to request financial support to prevent layoffs and

bankruptcies.

But the virus’s impact was already evident as the country’s

inflation rate eased to a 10-month low of 1.3% in June, staying

below the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.

“With record COVID-19 cases and restrictions coming into

force… economic activity is set to be hit which is a further

headwind for IDR. This could see foreign investor outflows in

the near-term,” ANZ’s Goh said.

Other emerging Asian currencies mostly weakened, though the

Philippine peso came off a near 11-month low hit in the

previous session. Stocks in emerging Asia were modestly higher.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed investors cut long bets

across all Asian currencies as the U.S. dollar strengthened on

the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish shift and as the

region faced the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of

the coronavirus.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.2 basis

points at 6.636%​​

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.7 basis

points at 3.267%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0302 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.05 -7.46 0.29 4.91

China -0.08 +0.82 -1.47 1.81

India +0.00 -2.01 0.00 12.15

Indonesia -0.34 -3.51 0.45 0.90

Malaysia -0.13 -3.41 0.05 -5.66

Philippines +0.49 -2.28 0.09 -2.37

S.Korea -0.14 -4.27 0.09 14.33

Singapore -0.06 -2.11 0.34 10.23

Taiwan -0.25 +1.82 0.28 20.58

Thailand -0.31 -6.81 0.05 10.01

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

