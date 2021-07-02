Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah stuck at lows as virus bites

Article content

Thailand’s baht hit a fresh 13-month low

on Friday, while Indonesia’s rupiah was rooted to a more than

two-month low, weighed down by a surge in local coronavirus

cases and a strengthening U.S. dollar.

The dollar rose to an over 15-month high against the yen as

market participants bet that an expected robust U.S. jobs report

later in the day would push the greenback even higher.

The baht weakened as much as 0.3% as Thailand

reported a third straight day of record coronavirus deaths