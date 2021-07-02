Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Reuters) – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.
Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said. That was offset by strong sales of Model Y in China.
The company has launched Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of its Model S in June, starting at $129,990, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan.
Total production in the second quarter rose about 14% to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter.
Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.
