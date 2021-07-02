Tesla Gains As Q2 Vehicle Sales, Production Top 200,000, Break Record By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:) rose 3% in Friday’s trading as both sales and production topped 200,000 units for the first time, breaking records that were set in the first quarter.

Tesla delivered 201,250 units and produced 206,421 units in the second quarter. The deliveries were slightly below expectations.

The electric vehicle maker produced 204,081 units of its Model 3 and Y, its more affordable mid-range cars. The rest 2,340 units were Model S and X vehicles, as per the company filing.

Tesla had delivered 184,800 units and produced 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter.

The company undertook a price hike in May to offset rise in costs of raw materials and other supply chain price pressures, according to a tweet by CEO Elon Musk.