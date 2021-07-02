Syngenta files for $10 billion Shanghai IPO

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
BEIJING (Reuters) – Agrichemical giant Syngenta Group plans to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan ($10 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed.
Syngenta’s application for listing on the STAR Market has been accepted and the company plans to issue up to 2.79 billion shares, the filing said. ($1 = 6.4705 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.