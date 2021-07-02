Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Article content
SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar was perched at
a 15-month high on the yen and at multi-month peaks against
other majors on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labor
data could lift it even further.
The jobs report is due at 1230 GMT and is forecast to show a
solid rise of 700,000. But there is chatter about the number
being even higher and of that upsetting an assumption that U.S.
interest rates can stay at rock-bottom levels for years.
“The dollar has started July strongly; a U.S. non-farm
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
payrolls meet or beat today would maintain that momentum,” DBS
Bank strategist Philip Wee said in a note to clients.
The dollar has climbed 0.7% against the yen this week and
hit its highest since March 2020 in the Asia session, as
investors have re-assessed short positions following months of
strong data and a shift in tone from the Federal Reserve.
The greenback edged up to 111.65 yen early in the
Asia session, and at $1.1841 per euro was only a
whisker short of Thursday’s three-month high.
It crept to a fresh two-and-a-half month peak of $1.3752 per
British pound and sat near its highest since December
against the Australian dollar at $0.7461.
That puts the dollar index at 92.564 and some 3.4%
above a four-month low it hit in May. The Aussie, the kiwi, the
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
euro and the yen are also all below their 200-day moving
averages against the dollar – with the yen miles below it after
having lost nearly 7.5% this year.
“Many people are now arguing (over) whether the dollar has
indeed bottomed, because at some point in 2023 the Fed is
suggesting that it could be raising interest rates,” said Paul
Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC in an outlook call.
“Also there’s some nervousness whether the dollar’s going to
start to behave in a more pro-cyclical manner, that is, if the
data is stronger than expected in the U.S. that the dollar
really gets more strength from that.”
UNPREDICTABLE
The path to the payrolls data has been paved with positive
surprises with U.S. private payrolls beating expectations and
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
jobless claims dropping harder than forecast.
But such preliminaries have proven unreliable guides in the
past for a data set that is hard to predict. Reuters’ poll of 63
economists produced an average forecast for 700,000 jobs but a
range of estimates between 376,000 and over a million.
ING and Royal Bank of Canada Capital markets are among
several houses with below-consensus forecasts.
“There has been a tendency in 2021 by the dollar to show an
asymmetrical reaction to payrolls, so that a miss generated more
dollar downside compared to the upside generated by a
stronger-than-expected release,” said Francesco Pesole at ING.
“Should our economist’s projections for a positive but
below-consensus read prove accurate, we expect the price action
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
in FX to prove broadly negative for the dollar as some of the
Fed’s hawkish expectations are scaled back.”
Commodity prices are also leaning against the dollar when it
comes to exporters’ currencies, especially those exposed to the
oil price which has gained some 46% this year.
The Canadian dollar, for example, is down on the
week but is the best performing G10 currency this year with a
2.5% rise against the dollar in 2021.
Analysts said that probably also contributes to the
walloping the yen has received as Japan pays for imports.
“That’s basically a recipe for yen weakness,” said Shusuke
Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at Bank of America, who feels
risks are balanced heading in to the payrolls test.
“Even though dollar/yen has risen … (with) stronger
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
payrolls, I think we could see (dollar/yen at) 112.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0500 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1851 -0.05% -3.05% +1.1853 +1.1841
Dollar/Yen 111.5850 111.5550 +0.02% +8.03% +111.6550 +111.5800
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9261 0.9257 +0.05% +4.68% +0.9265 +0.9258
Sterling/Dollar 1.3771 1.3764 +0.06% +0.81% +1.3776 +1.3752
Dollar/Canadian 1.2431 1.2437 -0.05% -2.38% +1.2444 +1.2430
Aussie/Dollar 0.7466 0.7471 -0.05% -2.93% +0.7470 +0.7461
NZ 0.6967 0.6969 -0.01% -2.96% +0.6970 +0.6960
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Additional reporting
by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.