Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar was perched at

a 15-month high on the yen and at multi-month peaks against

other majors on Friday, as traders wagered strong U.S. labor

data could lift it even further.

The jobs report is due at 1230 GMT and is forecast to show a

solid rise of 700,000. But there is chatter about the number

being even higher and of that upsetting an assumption that U.S.

interest rates can stay at rock-bottom levels for years.

“The dollar has started July strongly; a U.S. non-farm

payrolls meet or beat today would maintain that momentum,” DBS

Bank strategist Philip Wee said in a note to clients.

The dollar has climbed 0.7% against the yen this week and

hit its highest since March 2020 in the Asia session, as

investors have re-assessed short positions following months of

strong data and a shift in tone from the Federal Reserve.

The greenback edged up to 111.65 yen early in the

Asia session, and at $1.1841 per euro was only a

whisker short of Thursday’s three-month high.

It crept to a fresh two-and-a-half month peak of $1.3752 per

British pound and sat near its highest since December

against the Australian dollar at $0.7461.

That puts the dollar index at 92.564 and some 3.4%

above a four-month low it hit in May. The Aussie, the kiwi, the

euro and the yen are also all below their 200-day moving

averages against the dollar – with the yen miles below it after

having lost nearly 7.5% this year.

“Many people are now arguing (over) whether the dollar has

indeed bottomed, because at some point in 2023 the Fed is

suggesting that it could be raising interest rates,” said Paul

Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC in an outlook call.

“Also there’s some nervousness whether the dollar’s going to

start to behave in a more pro-cyclical manner, that is, if the

data is stronger than expected in the U.S. that the dollar

really gets more strength from that.”

UNPREDICTABLE

The path to the payrolls data has been paved with positive

surprises with U.S. private payrolls beating expectations and

jobless claims dropping harder than forecast.

But such preliminaries have proven unreliable guides in the

past for a data set that is hard to predict. Reuters’ poll of 63

economists produced an average forecast for 700,000 jobs but a

range of estimates between 376,000 and over a million.

ING and Royal Bank of Canada Capital markets are among

several houses with below-consensus forecasts.

“There has been a tendency in 2021 by the dollar to show an

asymmetrical reaction to payrolls, so that a miss generated more

dollar downside compared to the upside generated by a

stronger-than-expected release,” said Francesco Pesole at ING.

“Should our economist’s projections for a positive but

below-consensus read prove accurate, we expect the price action

in FX to prove broadly negative for the dollar as some of the

Fed’s hawkish expectations are scaled back.”

Commodity prices are also leaning against the dollar when it

comes to exporters’ currencies, especially those exposed to the

oil price which has gained some 46% this year.

The Canadian dollar, for example, is down on the

week but is the best performing G10 currency this year with a

2.5% rise against the dollar in 2021.

Analysts said that probably also contributes to the

walloping the yen has received as Japan pays for imports.

“That’s basically a recipe for yen weakness,” said Shusuke

Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at Bank of America, who feels

risks are balanced heading in to the payrolls test.

“Even though dollar/yen has risen … (with) stronger

payrolls, I think we could see (dollar/yen at) 112.”

