Sha’Carri Richardson Explains Marijuana Usage

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before.”

Only a few weeks ago Sha’Carri Richardson was flying high as the fastest woman in America and earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Unfortunately, on Friday morning it was announced that she would be disqualified from competing in the 100-Meter Race at the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The athlete was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie on Today prior to the announcement being made and took full responsibility for her mistake.

View this video on YouTube


Today / YouTube

“I want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did,” she shared. “I know what I’m supposed to do, [what] I’m allowed not to do and I still made that decision.”


Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Before the race Sha’Carri’s biological mother died — something she says caused her to use marijuana.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

She explained of her decision, “To put on a face to have to go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain, like, who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before.”


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Sha’Carri took to Twitter on Thursday night to ask people to understand her situation.

Many fans and celebrities came to her defense online as well.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

This fan remarked that she “had every right to get high” considering the stress she was under.

sha’carri mom just died in the middle of her competing for a place in the olympics . major situations happening at once in her life . she had every right to get high, drunk or whatever for her mental health . she didn’t hurt anyone . i still support her . #shacarririchardson


Twitter: @F0ll0wDeezNutz

As of now, the Olympics committee is sticking firm to their decision. No matter what happens, Sha’Carri Richardson has a bright future ahead of her, and she’s just getting started.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR