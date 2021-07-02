Sha’Carri Richardson Explains Marijuana Usage

“Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before.”
Only a few weeks ago Sha’Carri Richardson was flying high as the fastest woman in America and earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.
Unfortunately, on Friday morning it was announced that she would be disqualified from competing in the 100-Meter Race at the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.
The athlete was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie on Today prior to the announcement being made and took full responsibility for her mistake.
“I want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did,” she shared. “I know what I’m supposed to do, [what] I’m allowed not to do and I still made that decision.”
Before the race Sha’Carri’s biological mother died — something she says caused her to use marijuana.
She explained of her decision, “To put on a face to have to go in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain, like, who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before.”
Sha’Carri took to Twitter on Thursday night to ask people to understand her situation.
Many fans and celebrities came to her defense online as well.
This fan remarked that she “had every right to get high” considering the stress she was under.
As of now, the Olympics committee is sticking firm to their decision. No matter what happens, Sha’Carri Richardson has a bright future ahead of her, and she’s just getting started.
