Santander’s U.S. holding to buy out rest of U.S. consumer unit for $2.36 bln

MADRID — Santander’s holding in the United States on Friday said it would buy a fifth of the shares it does not own in its U.S. consumer unit for around $2.4 billion, or $39 per share, in an all-cash deal.

The bank said in a statement the proposal would represent a 7.4% premium to Wednesday’s closing price of $36.32 and a 30.4% premium to Santander Consumer’s average share price since January 1, 2021.

SHUSA, which currently owns 80.25% of Santander Consumer, said it would wholly own its subsidiary after the deal.