San Marino approves VeChain eNFT vaccination certificate that’s verifiable worldwide By Cointelegraph

San Marino approves VeChain eNFT vaccination certificate that’s verifiable worldwide
The Republic of San Marino has approved VeChain’s NFT-based vaccination passport, which is reportedly verifiable worldwide.
The small European nation with a population of just over 33,000 announced the approval of the ‘Decree-Law No. 109 of 16 June’ earlier today, which enables the rollout of a vaccination passport dubbed the “San Marino Digital Covid Certificate.”
