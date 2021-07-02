Russia’s Putin signs law to curb greenhouse gas emissions

Article content

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin signed legislation on Friday that will require businesses to report their greenhouse gas emissions and has been described as Russia’s first step towards carbon regulation to combat climate change.

Russia, which exports oil and gas, joined the Paris climate change pact in 2019. It aims to cut its 2030 emissions to 70% of 1990 levels, a target it should hit easily because of de-industrialisation since the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.

The new legislation will introduce mandatory carbon reporting for the largest greenhouse gas emitting companies, starting from January 2023. The information will be gathered by a government body.