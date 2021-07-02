Russia Pumped Less Oil, Condensate in June Despite OPEC+ Hikes

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Russia reduced its oil production in June after keeping it almost flat in May, despite more generous quotas from the OPEC+ alliance.

Russian producers pumped 42.64 million tons of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That’s about 10.419 million barrels a day, or 0.5% less than in May, Bloomberg calculations show, based on a 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.

It’s difficult to assess Russia’s adherence to the output agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as CDU-TEK doesn’t provide a breakdown between crude and condensate, which is excluded from the deal. If Russia produced the same level of condensate as in May — about 930,000 barrels a day — then daily crude output would be some 9.489 million barrels, compared with its June quota of 9.457 million barrels.