NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers to wear crypto logo for next five years By Cointelegraph

NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers to wear crypto logo for next five years
The Portland Trail Blazers, an American professional basketball team competing in the National Basketball Association (NBA), is moving into the cryptocurrency industry with a new partnership.
The NBA announced Thursday that the Trail Blazers has landed the league’s first jersey patch sponsorship program with StormX, a blockchain company allowing users to earn crypto rewards by completing micro-tasks or shopping at global partner stores online.
