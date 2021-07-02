Mitsubishi Electric apologises for falsifying train equipment inspection data By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A logo of Mitsubishi Electric Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi Electric (OTC:) Corp’s CEO on Friday apologised after the company said it had falsified inspection data, stretching back more than three decades, for air conditioners and brake compressors used by train operators.

“I offer my deep apology for the trouble we have caused,” Takeshi Sugiyama said at a news conference.

The company said the equipment supplied with falsified data does not pose any safety risk. It promised to release a full report in September, when it will also announce measures to deal with the problem.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR