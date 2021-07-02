Mintable platform raises $13M, will integrate ‘carbon neutral’ NFTs on XRP Ledger By Cointelegraph

Mintable platform raises $13M, will integrate ‘carbon neutral’ NFTs on XRP Ledger
An oversubscribed funding round has netted the Mintable nonfungible token (NFT) minting platform and marketplace a cool $13 million.
The Series A funding round for the Singapore-based startup included some big name participants including , mobile and blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands, and Metapurse, the world’s largest NFT investment fund.
