Malaysian central bank says received 29 bids for digital banking licenses By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s central bank has received 29 applications for digital banking licenses, it said on Friday.
The applicants include banks, industry conglomerates, technology firms, e-commerce operators, fintech players, cooperatives and state governments, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. The central bank plans to issue up to five licenses in the first quarter of 2022.
