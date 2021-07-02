Lonza completes $4.5 billion specialty ingredients divestment By Reuters



ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has completed the divestment of its specialty ingredients business to Bain Capital and Cinven for an enterprise value of 4.2 billion Swiss francs ($4.53 billion), the Swiss contract drug maker said on Friday.

The deal, announced in February, came as the Swiss contract drug manager pledged to focus on its faster-growing drugs and biotech unit.

“As the divestment of the Specialty Ingredients business completes, at Lonza we have an opportunity to consolidate our identity and redouble our focus on long-term growth,” Chairman Albert Baehny said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 0.9262 Swiss francs)