London Stock Exchange in ‘strong financial position’, CEO Schwimmer says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group (LON:) is in a strong financial position with integration of the $27 billion Refinitiv data and analytics company it bought in January on track, Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Friday.
“We’re in a strong financial position,” Schwimmer told an online investor event.
“We remain confident of achieving financial targets we set out when we announced the transaction,” he said.
